Gallia tops 600 total cases… New school cases added in Meigs, Mason … Free testing available

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. Cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested. Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

OHIO VALLEY — COVID-19 total cases in Gallia County topped 600 on Friday, with schools in Mason and Meigs counties also reporting new cases.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) was reporting 601 total cases (since March) for Gallia County as of Friday. These cases had not been confirmed by the Gallia Health Department as of press time, which last reported 588 total cases as of Wednesday.

Meigs Local School District reported on Friday that “either a Meigs Primary School staff member, student(s), or service provider have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

According to the Meigs Local COVID-19 case dashboard, to date, one staff member, four in-person students and two remote students have tested positive for the virus. One student has been listed as recovered.

Southern Local School District reported positive cases and/or quarantined individuals in two separate notices this week.

On Monday, a letter posted to the district website stated, “either a Southern Elementary School staff member, service provider or student have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

On Tuesday, a letter posted to the district website stated, “either a Southern Middle/High School staff member, service provider or student have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

Mason County Health Schools reported two new positive cases at Point Pleasant High School on Thursday evening during the Mason County Board of Education meeting. The high school and the Mason County Career Center were closed to students on Friday for contact tracing.

Mason County is also expanding its free COVID-19 testing schedule with testing available to all, regardless of residency. The testing schedule is attached to this article. Testing is organized by the Mason County Health Department with assistance from the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 588 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in an update on Wednesday. Of those, 171 cases are considered to be active.

The 588 cases reported by the Gallia County Health Department are reflected below:

0-19 — 75 cases

20-29 — 98 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 75 cases

40-49 — 90 cases (2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 86 cases (6 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 81 cases (12l hospitalizations)

70-79 — 52 cases (18 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 22 cases (12 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 404 recovered cases and 171 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 13 current hospitalization and 44 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 80 active cases, and 370 total cases (327 confirmed, 42 probable) since April on Friday. None of the new cases are hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 370 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 13 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 39 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 46 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 43 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 59 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 46 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 42 cases (5 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 39 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 28 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 279 recovered cases, a total of 28 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The health department has seen an increase in cases since the beginning of November and urges residents to continue following federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including practicing social distancing, handwashing and wearing a face covering,” stated the health department in Friday’s update.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 321 total cases (since March) on Friday, 16 more than Thursday. Of those, 112 cases are active, 202 are recovered and 10 are currently in the hospital. There have been seven total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The DHHR reported 305 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, 15 more than Thursday. Four of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 290 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 23 cases (4 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 37 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 32 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 51 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 56 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 40 cases (4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 63 cases (6 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

On Friday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as red (Jackson) and orange (Cabell and Putnam) on the state map.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 8,808 new cases on Friday. These numbers are considered to be incomplete as approximately 12,000 antigen tests are being reviewed, as noted on Thursday, which are not included. There were 65 new deaths, 398 new hospitalizations and 42 new ICU admissions.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 38,480 cases with 639 deaths. There was an increase of 1,081 cases from Thursday and 16 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 989,560 lab test have been completed, with a 3.42 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.77 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_covid-17.jpg

New school cases added in Meigs, Mason

Staff Report