Deer gun seasons approaching in WVa, Ohio

OHIO VALLEY — Dear gun season in the Ohio Valley is set to begin soon, opening this Monday in West Virginia and a week later, on Monday, Nov. 30, in Ohio.

The West Virginia buck firearm season begins on Monday, Nov. 23. This year, the season has been extended to 14 days, including an additional Sunday, according to a press release from the Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR).

“The buck firearms season traditionally opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving and closes two weeks later on a Saturday, but hunters will be able to get out into the woods for an extra day of hunting this year,” said Brett Skelly, assistant deer project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

“During West Virginia’s buck firearms season, hunters also have the unique opportunity to participate in the concurrent antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons, provided they purchase Class N/NN and DS stamps,” the press release states.

“You can take a buck, doe and bear on the same day,” Skelly said. “I don’t know of any other state that has anything like that.”

In Ohio, the gun season begins on Monday, Nov. 30 and ends Sunday, Dec. 6. There is a “bonus weekend” on Dec. 19-20. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), youth hunters will have their own weekend to hunt on Nov. 21-22.

“Ohio’s gun seasons add another level of excitement for our deer hunters,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “This is a time to celebrate the tradition that has provided so much enjoyment for so many throughout the years. Good luck in the field, wear hunter orange, and have a safe and enjoyable deer season!”

According to ODNR’s press release, “The Buckeye State’s deer-gun hunting seasons have spanned generations of Ohioans and are a time many friends and families gather to celebrate the moment. In 2019, Ohio hunters harvested 63,567 deer during the week-long deer-gun season, as well as an additional 13,703 deer during the two-day bonus weekend. Young hunters harvested 6,249 deer during the two-day youth weekend.”

The news release states youth hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult. For deer-gun seasons, legal hunting firearms include specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, and straight-walled cartridge rifles. Archery equipment can also be used. More information is available at wildohio.gov.

For West Virginia, the news release states, “The WVDNR also would like to remind hunters who want to try and take one additional buck to purchase a RG or RRG stamp by Nov. 22, before the season starts. Hunters who don’t purchase a stamp may only harvest one buck on their base license. West Virginia hunting licenses and stamps are available to purchase at www.wvhunt.com.

“Hunters should also remember that they are required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange when hunting in a county or area where a deer firearms season is presently open. They also need to electronically check big game online at www.wvhunt.com, at a license agent or by calling 844-WVCHECK.

“The buck firearms season runs through Dec. 6 in all but four counties. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming are closed to firearms deer hunting. Hunters who want to hunt at a wildlife management area or on other public hunting land, should check out the WVDNR’s online map at mapwv.gov/huntfish.”

Information for this article provided by news releases from WVDNR and ODNR.

