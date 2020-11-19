Ohio 21-day curfew: Specifics on the health order

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order encouraging people to stay at home during specified hours unless they are working or engaged in an essential activity.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread in Ohio, we need a stronger response to minimize the impact on Ohio’s healthcare and hospital capacity and ensure healthcare is available to those that need it,” DeWine said. “With this order we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown.”

Specifications in this order include:

— Individuals within the state must stay at a place of residence during the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. except for — obtaining necessary food, medical care, or social services or providing care for others.

— This order doesn’t apply to those that are homeless. Individuals whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence, are encouraged to leave their homes and stay at a safe, alternative location.

— The order does not apply to religious observances and First Amendment protected speech including activity by the media.

— The order permits travel into or out of the state and permits travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children according to a custody agreement, or to obtain fuel.

Individuals are permitted to leave a place of residence during the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. for the following essential activities:

— Engaging in activities essential to their health and safety or the health and safety of those in their households or people who are unable to or should not leave their homes, including pets. Activities can include but are not limited to seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication, or visiting a health care professional including hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and pharmacies.

— To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or members of their household who are unable or should not leave their home, to deliver those services or supplies to others. Examples of those include but are not limited to, obtaining groceries and food. Food and beverages may be obtained only for consumption off-premises, through such means as delivery, drive-through, curbside pickup and carryout.

— To obtain necessary social services.

— To go to work, including volunteer work.

— To take care of or transport a family member, friend, or pet in their household or another household.

— To perform or obtain government services.

This order will apply for the next 21-days.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Mike DeWine.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_Untitled-collage-4.jpg