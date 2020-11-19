BHCC Drug Free Clubs of America rally

This past week a historic event was held at Buckeye Hills Career Center.

According to a news release on behalf of the Center, “Our students are challenged every year, and this year- well, let’s just say the pandemic itself made those challenges even more remarkable. And, yet, we decided that the pandemic was not going to define our school year.”

Superintendent Jamie Nash challenged students to commit to the Drug Free Clubs of America – S.T.A.N.D. Chapter. He asked for a 75% commitment from the students. The students, teachers, administrators, and support staff accepted that challenge, and the Buckeye Hills Career Center Students exceeded the challenge by finishing with 78% membership in the Drug Free Clubs of America chapter.

In order to celebrate this accomplishment, a rally was held at the career center on Nov. 11. Students began their day by choosing a hot breakfast sandwich, donated by Brad Munn, owner of the Jackson, Oak Hill, and Wellston McDonald’s Restaurants.

Through a collaboration with Heath Fliehman and Steven Rader, students were treated to a variety of food trucks, enabling them to choose from steak tips and potatoes, chicken tenders and fries, personal pizzas, and taco-in-a-bag for lunch and elephant ears, funnel cakes, and ice cream for dessert.

Students participated in bingo, with winners selecting prizes from a huge prize table covered with donations from supportive businesses in Gallia, Jackson, and Vinton counties.

Throughout the day students participated in painting, corn hole, board games, and other small group activities. Students in attendance also received a long sleeve DFCA tie-dye tee shirt, key rings, and bracelets.

The celebration ended with a performance by DJ Rockin’ Reggie, affording students the opportunity to win more prizes donated by our supportive businesses in the surrounding counties.

“The students at the Award Winning Buckeye Hills Career Center took a S.T.A.N.D. against drugs, and the administration, teachers, and support staff could not be more proud of them,” the news release stated.

Information provided by Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD.

The Buckeye Hills Career Center recently hosted a Drug Free Clubs of America rally with students and staff recognized for their participation in the organization. (BHCC | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.20-BH-2.jpg The Buckeye Hills Career Center recently hosted a Drug Free Clubs of America rally with students and staff recognized for their participation in the organization. (BHCC | Courtesy) Students attend a rally to celebrate Buckeye Hills Career Center’s particpation in the Drug Free Clubs of America – S.T.A.N.D. Chapter. (BHCC | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.20-BH1.jpg Students attend a rally to celebrate Buckeye Hills Career Center’s particpation in the Drug Free Clubs of America – S.T.A.N.D. Chapter. (BHCC | Courtesy)