MARIETTA — The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

SR 588 landslide – SR 588 is closed between Chillicothe Road (County Road 500) and Oakwood Drive due to a landslide. ODOT’s detour is SR 588 to County Road 35 to SR 160 to SR 7 to SR 588. Estimated completion: Dec. 24.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.