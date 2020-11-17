COVID-19 Update… Tri-county reports 38 new cases, testing available

- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. - noon, New Haven Fire Station (behind the station on 4th Street); 9 a.m. - noon, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot.

OHIO VALLEY — On Tuesday, Mason County reported six new cases of COVID-19, Meigs County reported 11 new cases and 21 new cases were reported for Gallia County, for a total of 38 new cases in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area.

Despite announcing 11 new cases on Tuesday, it was announced Meigs County had the lowest occurrence rate of the virus in the state of Ohio. Shared via Gov. Mike DeWine’s Twitter account, Meigs was reported as having a case count of 52 from Nov. 2-15. Gallia, ranked 64th out of 88 counties, with a case count of 145 during the same 14-day reporting period.

Also on Tuesday, Gallipolis City Schools reported a new positive COVID-19 case at Gallia Academy High School.

“The staff member or student has not been on district property since testing positive and has not been in contact with students or staff,” according to a statement from Superintendent Craig Wright.

The statement also said, “As always, we will continue to follow safety protocols for distancing, sanitation and facial coverings. Unless you are advised differently, your student should report to school as normal.”

In Mason County, the health department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Also, free COVID-19 testing coordinated by the health department is being held throughout the county this week at a variety of locations. See the times listed inside the “fact box” attached to this article.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

In the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 562 total cases (since March) for Gallia County, which is 21 more cases than the county health department announced on Monday. ODH lists 315 presumed recovered.

The 541 cases reported by the Gallia County Health Department are reflected below:

0-19 — 72 cases

20-29 — 88 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 71 cases

40-49 — 83 cases (2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 80 cases (5 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 70 cases (11 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 47 cases (17 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 21 cases (11 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 404 recovered cases and 126 active cases as of Monday afternoon. There are nine current hospitalization and 44 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 11 additional confirmed cases in the county on Tuesday. None of the new cases are hospitalized.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 60 active cases, and 339 total cases (297 confirmed, 42 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 339 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 11 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 37 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 41 cases

30-39 — 41 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 53 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 40 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 38 cases (2 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 36 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 27 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 268 recovered cases, a total of 28 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 266 total cases (since March) on Tuesday, six more than Monday. Of those, 65 cases are active, 195 are recovered and five are currently in the hospital. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 260 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, six more than Monday. Five of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 260 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 30 cases (plus 1 probable case)

30-39 — 26 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 47 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 45 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 31 cases

70+ — 55 cases (5 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Tuesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as red (Jackson) and orange (Cabell and Putnam) on the state map.

Mason County was gold on the West Virginia Department of Education map, which is updated every Saturday evening. Mason County will report to school on the normal schedule this week, unless the county turns “red.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 7,079 new cases, above the 21-day average of 5,224. There were 30 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 25), 368 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 210) and 27 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 35,324 cases with 598 deaths. There was an increase of 864 cases from Monday and 13 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 943,178 lab test have been completed, with a 3.31 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.72 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

