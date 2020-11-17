Holzer Wound Care recognizes anniversary

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Holzer Wound Care Center on the Gallipolis campus recently recognized its one-year anniversary.

According to a news release from Holzer, its Wound Care Center is “staffed with a unique team of doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses, all dedicated to healing chronic wounds. Staff specialize in treating non-healing wounds through several different treatment options.”

“When determining the type of treatment a patient receives, the totality of the patient is considered,” Glenn Fisher, MD, medical director of Wound Care at Holzer, said. “We offer skin substitutes, surgery referrals where appropriate and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBO) for certain wound types in conjunction with standard wound care therapy.”

HBO is a medical treatment that increases the amount of oxygen in the patient’s blood, allowing oxygen to pass more easily through the plasma into wounds. The patient is surrounded with 100 percent oxygen at higher than normal atmospheric pressure while in the chamber. The patient is monitored by a technician and supervised by a specially trained physician during treatment.

Nurses and providers at the Holzer Wound Care Center are trained by Healogics, Inc., a national leader in wound care treatment centers based in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the news release. Many of the staff members have been a part of wound care since it opened in Jackson in 2012 or joined the team shortly after.

“Wound care decreases the risk of potential amputation and other complications that can occur,” Fisher said. “Over the past year, Holzer Wound Care Center in Gallipolis has provided care to 373 new patients and had 2,896 encounters. We are proud to offer safe, quality wound care here in Gallipolis for our community.”

Holzer offers Wound Care Centers in the Gallipolis and Jackson communities. A referral is not needed to receive wound care services. Call 740-446-5700 to schedule an appointment at the Gallipolis location or 740-395-8484 for the Jackson Wound Center. For more information, visit www.holzer.org.

Information provided on behalf of Holzer Would Care Center.

Holzer Wound Care Gallipolis staff pictured front row, from left, Amanda Ousley, RN, clinical nurse manager, Lindsay Eutsler, LPN/HBO \technician; back row, from left, Rachel Kearns, program director, Amy McFall, RN, Amy Ervin, front office coordinator, BJ Barnette, wound care consultant, and Dr. Glenn Fisher, medical director. (Holzer | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.18-Wound.jpg Holzer Wound Care Gallipolis staff pictured front row, from left, Amanda Ousley, RN, clinical nurse manager, Lindsay Eutsler, LPN/HBO \technician; back row, from left, Rachel Kearns, program director, Amy McFall, RN, Amy Ervin, front office coordinator, BJ Barnette, wound care consultant, and Dr. Glenn Fisher, medical director. (Holzer | Courtesy)