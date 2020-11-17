‘Back Your Local Blue Rally’ postponed

OHIO VALLEY — With COVID-19 cases increasing daily in the local area, organizers of the “Back Your Local Blue Rally” have decided to postpone the event.

The rally was scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. It was slated to honor law enforcement agencies from five counties – Mason, Jackson, and Putnam in West Virginia, and Gallia and Meigs in Ohio.

“Due to COVID-19, we have decided to postpone this event to insure the safety of all attendees,” said Hannah Parsons, one of the organizers. “This event will happen, we just aren’t sure when at this time.”

Three guest speakers were scheduled for the rally, including Dennis Zimmerman, Frank Holcomb, and Rick Smith.

Zimmerman is a retired captain of special operations for the Phoenix Fire Department, and is the current Director of the Office of Emergency Services for Mason County. He is also a counterterrorism instructor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Holcomb is a retired corporal with the West Virginia State Police, while Smith is a deputy with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department and a social media personality and influencer.

Parsons said pre-orders will be taken for the rally t-shirts, which will allow their return in order for attendees to wear them to the event. Shirts will include the rally name, as well as the names of the law enforcement agencies involved. At the bottom of the shirt will be the rally theme, the Bible verse Matthew 5:9: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (ESV).

The cost will be $20 for sizes small through extra large; $22 for size 2XL; and $24 for size 3XL. Details on how to pre-order the shirts will be posted on the Facebook event page, “Back Your Local Blue Rally.”

The page can also be monitored for information on the new date, which will also be published in the Point Pleasant Register, The Daily Sentinel and Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

