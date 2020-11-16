AT&T adds new tower in Gallia

GALLIPOLIS — A new cell tower in Gallipolis has been added to “enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage along Jackson Pike, US-35 and SR-160, giving residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service,” according to a news release from AT&T.

The news release further stated, “In addition, we have made technology improvements to other AT&T towers in Gallipolis along US-35, SR-160 and Jackson Pike, as well as south of Gallipolis along SR-7 and the Ohio-West Virginia border.”

“It’s great to see this continued commitment to our area, particularly during the pandemic,” said Elisha Orsbon, executive director, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce. “Our businesses and our schools, who are educating our future workforce, will certainly benefit from this improved connectivity.”

“We want our customers to have a great experience. With 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” said Brad McLean, president, AT&T Ohio. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

The release, emailed to the Tribune on Monday, also stated, “These upgrades will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform and give Ohio’s first responders access to the nation’s fastest overall network experience. FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help those users stay safe and save lives.

“These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.”

According to the news release, FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. “It’s designed to help first responders in Ohio and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer,” the release stated.

Information provided by AT&T Corporate Communications and AT&T Public Affairs.