Gallia tops 500 COVID cases, 167 considered active … Mason reports 18 active cases; Meigs 42 active cases

OHIO VALLEY — Numerous new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallia, Meigs and Mason Counties on Friday.

The Gallia County Health Department reported 56 new cases between Wednesday and Friday in the county, bringing the case total since March to 508, with 167 considered to be active.

The Meigs County Health Department has reported six additional confirmed cases in the county on Friday, as well as 14 recovered cases and four new hospitalizations. This brings the active case total to 42.

Meigs Local Supt. Scot Gheen stated that the district has had a confirmed case at Meigs Primary School and a confirmed case at Meigs High School on Thursday and Friday. Contact tracing has been completed and individuals who have been identified as contacts have been contacted and asked to quarantine. Students should report to school as normal unless notified otherwise.

The Mason County Health Department reported 239 total cases (since March) on Friday, 18 more than Thursday. Of those, 49 cases are active, 184 are recovered and three are currently in the hospital.

Mason County Schools posted to its social media pages “the Mason County Career Center will remain closed Monday, Nov. 16 except for the electricity program due to lack of staff coverage. Vocational students will report to their regular high school.”

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department had reported a total of 508 cases on Friday. Of the cases, 167 are considered to be active as of Friday afternoon (22 new since Tuesday), according to the health department, with eight currently hospitalized (three new since Tuesday).

“We are reporting 56 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County. Nine of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 47 additional confirmed cases, and 9 additional probable cases for a total of 508 cases (460 confirmed, 48 probable),” stated a Facebook update from the health department.

Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 72 cases (4 new cases)

20-29 — 80 cases (5 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 67 cases (10 new cases)

40-49 — 78 cases (11 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 76 cases (12 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 62 cases (8 new cases, 11 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 43 cases (4 new cases, 15 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 21 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 11 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 328 recovered cases (34 new) and 167 active cases as of Friday afternoon. There are eight current hospitalization and 42 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department has reported six additional confirmed cases in the county on Friday, as well as 14 recovered cases and four new hospitalizations.

Friday’s cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, male in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is hospitalized.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 42 active cases, and 311 total cases (269 Confirmed, 42 Probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 311 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 8 cases

10-19 — 32 cases

20-29 — 40 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 38 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 48 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 38 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 35 cases (1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 33 cases (3 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 8 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 24 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 257 recovered cases (14 new), a total of 28 hospitalizations (4 new) and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 239 total cases (since March) on Friday, 18 more than Thursday. Of those, 49 cases are active, 184 are recovered and three are currently in the hospital. There have been six total deaths due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 226 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, eight more than Thursday. Five of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 226 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 15 cases

20-29 — 30 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 23 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 38 cases (1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 36 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 26 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 50 cases (5 deaths)

On Friday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as gold (Cabell, Jackson and Putnam) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 8,071 new cases, nearly 1,000 more than the previous daily high, and above the 21-day average of 4,266. There were 42 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 25), 298 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 190) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 31,639 cases with 565 deaths. There was an increase of 742 cases from Thursday and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 898,730 lab test have been completed, with a 3.14 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.06 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_covid-12.jpg

Mason reports 18 active cases; Meigs 42 active cases