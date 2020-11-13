Ariel to celebrate virtual TubaChristmas

GALLIPOLIS — Though the holidays may look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre hopes to bring the Christmas spirit to all.

The Ariel will be publishing a compilation video of different TubaChristmas performances, going back to 2012, the year the theater and opera house first began recording TubaChristmas performances.

“It’s very popular, each year we get more and more people in the audience,” Lora Snow, the Executive Director of the Ariel, told the Tribune. “It makes us sad that we can’t have that live performance now but we’ve been recording for several years and making a compilation of various songs, and it’ll be on our website for people to get their TubaChristmas fix.”

TubaChristmas is a worldwide concert of holiday music performed by instruments in the tuba family — brass instruments like the tuba itself, the baritone, the euphonium, and the sousaphone. TubaChristmas was first performed in 1974, and the concert has become a staple holiday tradition at the Ariel and in the Gallipolis community.

The Ariel likes to use rotating conductors for its TubaChristmas performance so that no single conductor is responsible for the entire show, Snow said.

The tuba is noted for its low sound, and Snow believes it creates beautiful music.

“To me, it’s a golden sound,” she said. The tuba “just has a halo of golden light around it. Everyone loves it.”

The Ariel usually celebrates TubaChristmas on the second Saturday of December. This year, the video will be available on its website after Thanksgiving.

Tim Huffman, director of the Buffalo High School band and regular TubaChristmas participant, is creating the video compilation for the Ariel.

The Ariel is located on 2nd Avenue in Gallipolis.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Ariel’s TubaChristmas will be virtual for 2020. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.22-Tuba.jpg The Ariel’s TubaChristmas will be virtual for 2020. The Ariel | Courtesy

By Sharla Moody Special to OVP

Sharla Moody is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing from Gallipolis, Ohio. She is a graduate of River Valley High School and currently attends Yale University.

Sharla Moody is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing from Gallipolis, Ohio. She is a graduate of River Valley High School and currently attends Yale University.