Latest COVID-19 statistics for Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — State health agencies reported increased cases in Gallia and Mason Counties on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported seven additional cases in Gallia County, with a total of 459 cases since March. The Gallia County Health Department had reported 452 cases on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 214 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the update on Wednesday, seven more than Tuesday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health reported at total of 459 total COVID-19 cases since March in Gallia County in an update on Wednesday. This is an increase of seven cases from the Tuesday afternoon update from the Gallia County Health Department.

Of the cases, 145 are considered to be active as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the health department, with five currently hospitalized.

Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 68 cases

20-29 — 75 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 57 cases

40-49 — 67 cases (1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 64 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 54 cases (11 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 39 cases (15 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 294 recovered cases (18 new) and 145 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. There are five current hospitalization (two new) and 43 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department has reported a total of 290 cases (249 confirmed, 41 probable) since April, with 41 cases considered to be active.

Age ranges for the 290 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 7 cases

10-19 — 31 cases

20-29 — 37 cases

30-39 — 36 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 44 cases (1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 34 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 34 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 26 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 238 recovered cases, a total of 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 214 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, seven more than Tuesday. Five of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 214 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 15 cases

20-29 — 26 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 22 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 37 cases

50-59 — 31 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death)

60-69 — 26 cases (3 new cases)

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Tuesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “yellow” (3.109.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as gold (Cabell and Putnam) and orange (Jackson) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 5,874 new cases, above the 21-day average of 3,779. There were 76 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 23), 253 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 179) and 36 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 30,201 cases with 553 deaths. There was an increase of 885 cases from Tuesday and 7 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 871,867 lab test have been completed, with a 3.11 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.90 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

