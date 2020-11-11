Knox Energy boosts Southern

Knox Energy based in Canton, Ohio recently made a $5,000 donation to the Southern Local School District’s Athletic Department. Pictured here holding the Knox banner are (left to right) Scott Wolfe, Grants Administrator and Fundraising Organizer; Tony Deem, Superintendent; Tricia McNickle, Elementary Principal; and Daniel Otto, High School Principal. Knox Energy, under the management of Utility Pipeline Ltd. (UPL) has successfully brought multiple gas service to more than 22,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. Knox provides Gas Service to Racine and Southern Local. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, crowds at sporting events have been limited to parents, thus gate receipts have been practically non-existent and over time will put the athletic program in a financial bind. Part of the fundraising plan includes getting AED defibulators for all of the athletic facilities at Southern. Donations are still being sought as part of the athletic department campaign at Southern Local Athletics Donations, Attn: Scott Wolfe; 920 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio 45771. (Southern Local | Courtesy photo)

