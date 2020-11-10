Local author celebrates release of novel

MASON COUNTY — Mason County author Letha Jones is celebrating the recent publication of her novel, “Chained.”

Described as a creative, non-fiction piece, Jones said the book is inspired by true events though she does not disclose names or locations.

“It digs deep into the realization of trauma, addiction, poverty and how upbringing affects your life choices,” Jones told the Register.

She has plans for two additional novels as follow ups to “Chained.” She explained the plot as follows:

“Chained’ is the story of life, of love, of betrayal. The story of pain, darkness and of light. It is raw emotion and hardened truth, cut open and spilled forth for all to see. It is the scarlet letter that each of us must bear. ‘Chained’ is inspired by true events. Set in rural West Virginia, ‘Chained’ follows the story of four childhood friends. Exposing how each life situation brought them to the next linking them all together in a tight web of experiences and destinations.

“It uncovers the truth of addiction, abuse, narcissism, and childhood trauma. It sheds light on the inner workings of small-town USA. Where secrets are best kept and buried. Come with me, as we dive into the soul of each individual unraveling their past, their pain and their truth.

“Lilly is America’s sweetheart, with her religious values and middle-class upbringing you will question how she came to find herself involved with the likes of Bryson Jordan who proves to be nothing more then, the devil in disguise. Bryson has little regard for the rules of society and from the very beginning lets it be known. As people begin to question why Lilly would be so tightly involved with such an individual, she holds to her own truth – In Bryson, Lilly sees her boys. Her childhood friends that she lost to addiction – in him she recognizes the lost child fighting to be seen in a world that seems to have cursed him from birth.

“Lilly’s two boys, John and Tom have held her secrets, taking them to their grave. They have known her pain and so she refuses to see them for anything more then, her loves. As they mature into men, their life’s path merge with Bryson and their names become well known, throughout the small town. The three charismatic men find themselves tied to mischief, murder and mayhem. Lilly fears for them all, with no walls to protect them. Life in a small town can have advantages as well as disadvantages. As she becomes so deeply tied to Bryson, she wonders what her boys would think, of their friend who now holds their Lilly under his manipulation. When they tried so desperately to keep her out of this darkness? Can they hear her cry from beyond the grave?”

Jones writes under the pen name Letha Judge.

Find the book on Amazon or at The Bargain Hut and B&B Little Shop of Everything, both of Mason, as well as The Red Caboose and Empire Books/The Inner Geek, in Huntington.

Author Letha Jones, who writes under the pen name, Letha Judge, is pictured with her novel, “Chained” available at Amazon as well as retailers in Mason and Huntington. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.9-Letha.jpg Author Letha Jones, who writes under the pen name, Letha Judge, is pictured with her novel, “Chained” available at Amazon as well as retailers in Mason and Huntington. (Courtesy) The cover of “Chained” by Letha Judge. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.9-Chained.jpg The cover of “Chained” by Letha Judge. (Courtesy)