Flags replaced in memory of veteran

POMEROY — Just in time for Veterans Day, new flags have been placed near the Bridge of Honor which connects Pomeroy and Mason thanks to a donation in memory of a local veteran.

Dan Morris of Pomeroy recently donated all new flags to be placed at the bridge in memory of his brother, United States Navy veteran Robert B. Morris.

The display includes eight flags, five of the flags represent the individual branches of the military service groups, one flag is for the POW/MIA, one flag is the State of Ohio Flag, and the eighth is the American Flag.

The original flag poles and flags were placed in 2012 as the Eagle Scout project by Marshall Aanestad. The poles were damaged in March 2019 due to high winds, and were replaced by the Aanestad family in time for Memorial Day 2019.

Dan Morris explained that he brother had attended Pomeroy High School before joining the Navy, and following his service went on to get his GED and ultimately Master’s degree, becoming an elementary principal at Bradbury, Pomeroy and Middleport Elementary.

Robert Morris was “active in the Legion and a proud American” said his brother.

Steve VanMeter and Commander John Hood of Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 accepted the flags from Morris, thanking him for the donation.

VanMeter explained that new flags for all of the flag poles at the site cost around $300 to replace. He had previously stated that the Legion, which maintains the flags, typically replaces them twice a year.

VanMeter added that the Legion welcomes donations toward the flags, and noted that a person could sponsor one flag in honor of a person who has served in that branch of the military if they would like, or make a donation toward the display as a whole.

American Legion Post 39 maintains a Flag Fund which is used to fund the upkeep and replacement of the flags at the Bridge of Honor and other locations, and the purchase of new flags.Donations may be sent to Drew Webster Post 39, PO Box 401, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

Dan Morris recently donated new flags in memory of his brother Robert B. Morris to Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 for the display at the Bridge of Honor. Pictured with Morris are Legion member Steve VanMeter and Commander John Hood. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.11-Flags.jpg Dan Morris recently donated new flags in memory of his brother Robert B. Morris to Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 for the display at the Bridge of Honor. Pictured with Morris are Legion member Steve VanMeter and Commander John Hood. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

