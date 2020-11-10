Back the Blue rally planned

POINT PLEASANT — An event to show support for police officers across five counties in two states is slated to take place in Point Pleasant.

The “Back Your Local Blue Rally” will be held Sat., Nov. 21, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park, according to Hannah Parsons who, along with Stacy Fields, is organizing the event.

All law enforcement agencies from Mason, Jackson and Putnam counties in West Virginia, as well as Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio, will be celebrated. Parsons said the purpose of the rally is to humanize the person behind the uniform during these tumultuous times.

The theme for the rally is a Bible verse from the book of Matthew, specifically chapter five, verse 9, which reads, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (ESV). Parsons said the verse will be included on the rally shirts, and orders will be taken at the event.

There will be three guest speakers, including Dennis Zimmerman, Frank Holcomb, and Rick Smith.

Zimmerman is a retired captain of special operations for the Phoenix Fire Department, and is the current Director of the Office of Emergency Services for Mason County. He is also a counterterrorism instructor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Holcomb is a retired corporal with the West Virginia State Police, while Smith is a deputy with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department and a social media personality and influencer.

Parsons said there will be a list displayed at the rally of every law enforcement agency located in the five-county area. Open to the public, she said those attending are urged to bring homemade signs to display that bear the name of the supporter’s favorite agency or law enforcement officer.

“Thin Blue Line” bracelets and stickers will be given out at no charge, while supplies last. They are being donated by the Angie Zimmerman Realty Group.

“Back Your Local Blue Rally” t-shirt orders will be taken that day, Parsons said. The shirts will include the rally name, the Bible theme verse, and the law enforcement agency names from the counties involved. The cost will be $20 for sizes small through extra large; $22 for size 2XL; and $24 for size 3XL. Shirts will be delivered to each county for local pick-ups.

Parsons said social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended. Everyone attending will be responsible for their own safety, she added.

A Facebook event page has been created for the rally, and can be found at “Back Your Local Blue Rally.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mason County law enforcement at pictured earlier this fall following a ceremony honoring Deputy Matt McCormick. Pictured from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, from left, Deputy J.P. Anderson, Chief D.M. Downing, Lt. F.O. Terry, Cpl. J.N. Lee, Deputy M. McCormick, Cpl. J.C. Peterson, Deputy C.C. Butler, Sheriff Greg Powers. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_10.17-Deputy-3.jpg Mason County law enforcement at pictured earlier this fall following a ceremony honoring Deputy Matt McCormick. Pictured from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, from left, Deputy J.P. Anderson, Chief D.M. Downing, Lt. F.O. Terry, Cpl. J.N. Lee, Deputy M. McCormick, Cpl. J.C. Peterson, Deputy C.C. Butler, Sheriff Greg Powers.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.