Schools in Gallia, Mason impacted by COVID-19 … More than two dozen new cases reported in Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Additional cases of COVID-19 and/or quarantined individuals have been reported at South Gallia Middle School/High School, as well as cases at Gallia Academy High School, Green Elementary and Wahama High School.

In a letter posted to the district website, Gallia County Schools Supt. Jude Meyers wrote, “Several students or staff members at South Gallia Middle/High School have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has.”

“There have also been several confirmed exposures to others in the building as well. We have been in contact with our local Health Department and decided to close the building to students and quarantined staff until Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,” wrote Meyers.

Gallipolis City School District reported in a Facebook post on Monday that “a student at Gallia Academy High School and a student at Green Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.”

In the statement, Supt. Craig Wright wrote, “Those students have not been on district property since testing positive.” The schools remain open and students should report unless notified otherwise.

Wahama High School also announced a confirmed case on Monday, according to Supt. Jack Cullen. The school dismissed early on Monday as contact tracing took place.

Long-term care facilities

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a positive case of a staff member at PVH Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Point Pleasant, something that the facility has clarified.

Amber Findley, Director, said there are no positive cases among staff or residents.

“We do not have any positive cases with our staff or our residents,” Findley said. “It’s kind of misleading. We did have an employee from home office, she came in last week and was in the building a couple hours working with my director of nursing, and she called back the next day saying she was not feeling well and got tested and she was positive. Because she was in the building, she’s not an employee here, but she was in the building, we have to treat it as an outbreak.”

Findley said all staff and residents will be tested on Monday for the next three weeks, beginning this week. The facility has to have all negative results for the three weeks to go off the “outbreak” status, according to Findley.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of health reported a total of 411 cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County since March. This is an increase of 26 cases since Friday’s updated from the health department. The Gallia County Health Department had reported 385 total cases (13 new cases) on Friday, bringing the active case count to 96 as of Friday afternoon.

Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 53 cases

20-29 — 65 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 48 cases

40-49 — 54 cases

50-59 — 54 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 47 cases (10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 36 cases (14 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 276 recovered cases and 96 active cases as of Friday. There are three current hospitalization (two new) and 43 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight additional confirmed case of COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday, as well as seven recovered cases, bringing the county’s active case count to 43.

The new cases are all females, with two in the 10-19 age range, two in the 20-29 age range, two in the 30-39 age range and two in the 50-59 age range. None of the new cases have required hospitalization.

The cases of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 284 total cases (243 confirmed, 41 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 284 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 31 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 37 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 34 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 43 cases (1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 34 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 32 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 26 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 230 recovered cases (seven new), a total of 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 205 cases (since March) on Monday, seven more than Friday. Of those cases 22 are active, 177 are recovered and there have been six deaths due to COVID-19. There is currently one hospitalized patient due to COVID-19.

The (DHHR) reported 199 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Sunday, nine more than Friday. Four of these cases are probable. There was no update from the state by press time on Monday evening.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 199 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 14 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 23 cases (plus 1 probable case)

30-39 — 20 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 36 cases (1 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 28 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death)

60-69 — 23 cases (2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Sunday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as gold (Cabell) and orange (Putnam and Jackson) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 4,706 new cases, above the 21-day average of 3,398. There were 7 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 21), 154 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 166) and 34 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Sunday, DHHR is reporting a total of 28,404 cases with 502 deaths. There was an increase of 1,317 cases from Friday, and 15 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 846,772 lab test have been completed, with a 3.06 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.34 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

