Deputies looking for a person of interest following shooting Friday evening

RUTLAND — Deputies responded to two residences on Hatfield Road on Friday evening on a call of a shooting. Deputies are looking for a person of interest in the incident.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Friday evening at around 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting that occurred at 31425 Hatfield Road in Rutland, Ohio.

Overnight, deputies were on the scene at two different residences waiting for search warrants to be obtained and executed at both locations. A female victim has been flown to St. Mary’s Hospital; her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are also currently looking for Anthony W. Smith, age 54, from that residence at Hatfield Road, as a person of interest. Smith is 5”10” tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith was last seen in a 2018 Ford Focus, blue in color with Ohio registration 560ZIQ.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been requested to assist with the investigation.

Smith may have injuries and also should be considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

