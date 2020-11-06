School plans unique Veterans Day Parade… ‘Donuts drive thru’ for seniors event also planned

MIDDLEPORT — Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things, it has not canceled everything.

Take for example, the observance of Veterans Day at Meigs Primary and Intermediate schools. Typically, the students are treated to a program about the holiday and what it means to be a veteran, from members of the American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128.

Due to COVID-19, that event cannot happen in person, though post members are filming the program they had planned and it will be played for students.

However, prior to the program being viewed by students, veterans will gather at the school on Veterans Day (Wednesday, Nov. 11) for a drive-thru parade. Lineup is at 9:45 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m.

The parade of veterans will circle the building and they will be cheered on by local students who will be holding homemade signs with each child having an American Flag purchased by the school. Following the parade, each veteran will be presented with a free box of Krispy Kreme donuts and cards from the students in appreciation of their service.

The donuts are being supplied thanks to a “Silver Linings Grant” from the Gallia-Jackson Meigs Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board, according to teacher Megan McCallister of Meigs Primary. McCallister and fellow teacher Penny Ramsburg, applied for the grant which focuses on positivity in the community during COVID-19 – it is meant to help boost those trying to find a “silver lining” during an otherwise difficult time.

For this reason, in addition to providing each veteran with a free box of donuts, following the parade, from noon – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a free donuts drive thru for any senior citizen to stop by and receive their box of donuts as a show of kindness to a population that at times, has had to endure much isolation due to the pandemic.

Those working the donuts drive thru will be wearing protective gear to keep everyone safe, following health and safety guidelines.

McCallister said honoring veterans as well as reaching out to local seniors was a way of both showing respect and finding that silver lining.

“It makes me so very proud to be a part of this event to bring some positive light to the community during this pandemic, and to show our appreciation for Veterans by honoring them on this special day,” McCallister said. “My hope is that our students remember this unique celebration and learn that no matter what is happening in the world, honoring those who have sacrificed so much is always a priority.”

‘Donuts drive thru’ for seniors event also planned

