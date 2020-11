The members of Gallia County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #709 are participating in a caravan of automobiles in Gallipolis on Veterans Day. The group will assemble at the Bossard Library at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Members will not be exiting their vehicles. They will tour Second Avenue to Gallipolis City Park and make two laps around the park. Following the city park the caravan will exit via upper Eastern Avenue to the U.S. 35 bypass.