Extending the season

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony’s outdoor event season just received an extension.

According to a news release, “Ohio Valley Bank, as part of its mission to put Community First, was pleased to help the French Art Colony (FAC) with their fundraising efforts to install rollup canvas walls on the pavilion to extend the outdoor event season. Both residents and visitors deem the FAC as a must-see attraction in Gallia County. The pavilion on the grounds is used to host FAC community events, weddings and receptions, showers, and more. Hanging of the new walls is expected to be completed around Thanksgiving.”

“The French Art Colony is honored and grateful to receive this generous donation from Ohio Valley Bank for our pavilion project,” Rachel Harper, executive director, FAC said. “Each year, we host a multitude of social activities, private and public, with many taking place outside on our pavilion. The addition of attractive, durable canvas walls will provide protection from the elements, which will allow a longer event season, meaning more fun, enjoyable experiences for all.”

Information provided by OVB.

Pictured from left, Gary Roach, trustee, French Art Colony; Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO, Ohio Valley Bank; Tommie Vaughn, trustee, French Art Colony; Rachel Harper, executive director, French Art Colony; Jayne Burger, trustee, French Art Colony; Cynthia Sexton, board chair, French Art Colony; and Deb Rhodes, trustee, French Art Colony. (OVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.7-FAC.jpg Pictured from left, Gary Roach, trustee, French Art Colony; Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO, Ohio Valley Bank; Tommie Vaughn, trustee, French Art Colony; Rachel Harper, executive director, French Art Colony; Jayne Burger, trustee, French Art Colony; Cynthia Sexton, board chair, French Art Colony; and Deb Rhodes, trustee, French Art Colony. (OVB | Courtesy)

