Gallia reports 96 active COVID-19 cases … Ohio sets single day case mark, again

OHIO VALLEY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area on Friday, the day in which Ohio topped 5,000 cases in a 24 hour period for the first time.

The Gallia County Health Department reported 13 new cases on Friday, after reporting 15 cases on Thursday. The new cases bring the county’s active total to 96 cases.

The Mason County Health Department reported four new cases on Friday — totaling 198 cases, 15 of which are active.

The Meigs County Health Department reported one new case and 11 recovered cases, bringing the total active cases to 42.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active case count to 96 as of Friday afternoon.

“We are reporting 13 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County. Four of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 9 additional confirmed cases, and 4 additional probable case for a total of 385 cases (365 confirmed, 20 probable),” stated a Facebook post from the health department.

Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 53 cases

20-29 — 65 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 48 cases (4 new cases)

40-49 — 54 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 54 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 47 cases (1 new case, 10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 36 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 14 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 276 recovered cases and 96 active cases as of Friday. There are three current hospitalization (two new) and 43 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 11 recovered cases, bringing the county’s active case count to 42.

The case of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 276 total cases (235 confirmed, 41 probable) since April.

The new case is a female in the 70-79 age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 276 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 29 cases

20-29 — 35 cases

30-39 — 32 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 43 cases (1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 32 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 32 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 26 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 223 recovered cases (11 new), a total of 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 198 cases (since March) on Friday, four more than Thursday. Of those cases 15 are active, 177 are recovered and there have been six deaths due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 192 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, three more than Wednesday. Four of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 192 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (plus 1 probable case)

30-39 — 17 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 35 cases (2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 28 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Friday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as yellow (Cabell) and orange (Putnam and Jackson) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 5,008 new cases — the highest 24 hours period to date — above the 21-day average of 2,961. There were 33 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 21), 231 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 159) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 27,087 cases with 487 deaths. There was an increase of 540 cases from Thursday, and seven new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 824,644 lab test have been completed, with a 3.01 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.48 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Ohio sets single day case mark, again