Faithful volunteers

Members of Boy Scout Troop #200 return to assist the Gallia County Board of Elections with bringing in election materials from precincts on Tuesday night. (Beth Sergent | OVP)
Members of Boy Scout Troop #200, along with adult advisors/volunteers, worked Election Night, walking up flights of stairs, deliving materials from precincts across Gallia County up to the Gallia Board of Elections Office. (Beth Sergent | OVP)
Though many things have changed since the last presidential election, one constant remained during election night in Gallia County — the presence of Boy Scout Troop #200.
Troop members and adult advisors/volunteers once again showed up to the Gallia County Courthouse to assist the Board of Elections and poll workers with unloading election materials; getting their steps in as they went from the parking lot to the second floor of the court house, over and over, until every last vote was in and counted.
Working this year’s election were troop members Xhiere Minnis, Gavin Hunt, Nathanael Baird, Conner Walter, Gage Smith; adult advisors/volunteers Adam Stout, Selena Hunt, Ronda Hogan, Terry McKinniss, Bob Oehler, Connie Fields, Marvin Baird, Marlene Stout.
