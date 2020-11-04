Faithful volunteers

Though many things have changed since the last presidential election, one constant remained during election night in Gallia County — the presence of Boy Scout Troop #200.

Troop members and adult advisors/volunteers once again showed up to the Gallia County Courthouse to assist the Board of Elections and poll workers with unloading election materials; getting their steps in as they went from the parking lot to the second floor of the court house, over and over, until every last vote was in and counted.

Working this year’s election were troop members Xhiere Minnis, Gavin Hunt, Nathanael Baird, Conner Walter, Gage Smith; adult advisors/volunteers Adam Stout, Selena Hunt, Ronda Hogan, Terry McKinniss, Bob Oehler, Connie Fields, Marvin Baird, Marlene Stout.