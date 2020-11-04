Incumbents win House, Senate seats

OHIO — State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville), State Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) and Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) appear to have retained their seats in unofficial election night results.

President Donald Trump has also been projected to defeat Democrat Joe Biden in the state of Ohio.

State House of Representatives

94th District

State Rep. Jay Edwards received 8,374 votes, while challenger Katie O’Neill received 2,230 votes in Meigs County.

The 94th Ohio House District also includes voters in Athens, Washington and Vinton Counties. According to numbers from the Ohio Secretary of State website, results in those counties were as follows:

Athens County (56 of 56 precincts reporting) — Jay Edwards, 10,140; Katie O’Neill, 12,671;

Vinton (20 of 20 precincts reporting) — Jay Edwards, 1,512; Katie O’Neill, 571;

Washington (43 of 50 reporting) — Jay Edwards, 8,767; Katie O’Neill, 4,000.

93rd District

State Rep. Jason Stephens has been reelected to represent the 93rd District, which includes Gallia, Vinton, Lawrence and Jackson.

In Gallia County, Stephens received 10,562 votes, with 410 write-in votes. The lone write-in candidate was William “Tad” Saunders.

According to numbers from the Ohio Secretary of State website, Stephens received 10,809 votes in Jackson County, 18,436 votes in Lawrence County and 2,766 votes in Vinton County. Write-in vote totals will not be reported until the official vote count.

State Senate

Hoagland received 7,723 votes in Meigs County, with challenger Michael Fletcher receiving 2.545 votes.

The 30th Ohio Senate District also includes voters in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, Noble, Vinton, Washington.

With only 11 precincts in the district remaining to report (seven in Washington County, four in Belmont County), Hoagland has 103,612 votes to 52,078 for Fletcher.

According to numbers provided by the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, Hoagland won every county in the district but Athens.

U.S. Congress

Bill Johnson received 8,109 votes in Meigs County, with Democrat challenger Shawna Roberts receiving 2,364 votes.

In Gallia County, Johnson received 10,182 votes, with Roberts receiving 2,723 votes.

The 6th Congressional District in Ohio also includes voters in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, Scioto, Tuscarawas, and Washington.

According to numbers provided by the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, Johnson won each of the counties in the district.

With only 14 precincts in the district remaining to report (seven in Washington County, four in Belmont County, three in Tuscarawas County) Johnson has 237,382 votes, with Roberts receiving 81,562 votes.

Fourth District Court of Appeals

In the 4th District Court of Appeals race for the seat formerly held by Matthew McFarland, to which Kristy Wilkin was appointed earlier this year, Wilkin leads challenger Stacy Brooks.

Wilkin received 4,450 votes in Meigs County, to 3,783 votes for Brooks in the county.

Wilkin received 5,867 votes in Gallia County, with Brooks receiving 4,487 votes.

The 4th District Court of Appeals in Ohio also includes voters in Adams, Athens, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.

According to numbers from the Ohio Secretary of State website, with all but seven precincts reporting (in Washington County), Wilkin received 110,803 votes, with Brooks receiving 98,269 votes.

Judge Peter Abele was unopposed in his reelection bid.

Ohio Supreme Court

For the two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court, Meigs County voters supported incumbent Sharon L. Kennedy in the race against John P. O’Donnell, with Kennedy receiving 5,811 votes to 2,969 for O’Donnell.

In the second race between incumbent Judi French and challenger Jennifer Brunner, Meigs County voters favored Brunner with 4,579 votes to 3,835 for French.

In Gallia County, voters supported incumbents Kennedy and French. Kennedy received 7,146 votes, with challenger O’Donnell receiving 3,595 votes. French received 5,330 votes in Gallia County, narrowly edging out Brunner who received 5,257 votes.

State-wide, with only 198 of Ohio’s 8,933 precincts left to report, Sharon Kennedy and Jennifer Brunner each hold a lead of more than 10 percent. Kennedy received 2,603,029 votes to O’Donnell’s 2,125,519. Brunner received 2,560,255 votes to French’s 2,076,287.

President of the United States

In Meigs County, Trump received 8,163 votes, with Biden receiving 2,452 votes.

In Gallia County, Trump received 10,289 votes, with Biden receiving 2,911 votes.

As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with 8,775 off Ohio’s 8,933 precincts reporting, Trump had received 3,008,297 votes, with Biden receiving 2,536,382 votes. Others receiving votes included Jo Jorgensen (L) 62,881 votes and Howie Hawkins (I) 17,349 votes.

Numerous media outlets have called President Trump as the winner in Ohio.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

