Gallia voters go to the polls

Traditional in-person voting took place on Election Day across Gallia County on Tuesday. Voters were deciding races from the county to presidential level, with over 8,000 ballots cast during the early voting period, prior to the polls even opening on Tuesday. Due to early press times, election results won’t appear in print until Thursday’s edition but will appear online and on the Tribune’s Facebook page as they become available. Pictured is a masked voter entering the First Baptist Church, a polling location, in Gallipolis on Tuesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Traditional in-person voting took place on Election Day across Gallia County on Tuesday. Voters were deciding races from the county to presidential level, with over 8,000 ballots cast during the early voting period, prior to the polls even opening on Tuesday. Due to early press times, election results won’t appear in print until Thursday’s edition but will appear online and on the Tribune’s Facebook page as they become available. Pictured is a masked voter entering the First Baptist Church, a polling location, in Gallipolis on Tuesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.4-GalliaVotes1.jpg Traditional in-person voting took place on Election Day across Gallia County on Tuesday. Voters were deciding races from the county to presidential level, with over 8,000 ballots cast during the early voting period, prior to the polls even opening on Tuesday. Due to early press times, election results won’t appear in print until Thursday’s edition but will appear online and on the Tribune’s Facebook page as they become available. Pictured is a masked voter entering the First Baptist Church, a polling location, in Gallipolis on Tuesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP)