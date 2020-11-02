Schools in Gallia County report new cases … Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Several staff members at River Valley Middle School and a student at River Valley High School have tested positive for COVID-19 according to letters from Supt. Jude Meyers posted to the district website on Monday.

“We are providing you notice that several staff members at River Valley Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19. Based on information provided to us from the Health Department we believe all those exposed have been identified and it is safe for your child to attend school,” wrote Meyers. “The staff members identified have been placed in quarantine until further notice.”

Regarding River Valley High School, Meyers wrote in a separate letter, “We are providing you notice that a student at River Valley High School has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, several other students have been placed in quarantine.”

“We will continue to follow district safety protocols for hygiene, safety, social distancing, and facial covers. Unless you are advised differently, you should report to school as normal,” both letters concluded.

Buckeye Hills Career Center also posted a statement to it’s Facebook page confirming “at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person” at the school. The statement added that the school would remain open at this time.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH is reporting 340 total cases, since March in Gallia County, 11 more than were reported by ODH on Friday and 32 more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Oct. 26.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 308 cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable), with 31 active as of Oct. 26. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 42 cases

20-29 — 54 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 34 cases

40-49 — 37 cases

50-59 — 45 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 37 cases (10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 32 cases (13 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 264 recovered cases and 31 active cases as of Monday. There are two current hospitalization and 41 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s active case count to 38.

Age ranges for the 256 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 24 cases

20-29 — 32 cases

30-39 — 27 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 41 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 28 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 32 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 207 recovered cases (4 new), a total of 23 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 183 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, four more than Friday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 180 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 23 cases

30-39 — 15 cases

40-49 — 32 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 27 cases (2 new cases, 1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Monday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow” and “orange.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 2,909 new cases, above the 21-day average of 2,463. There were 37 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 16), 182 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 141) and 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 25,235 cases with 458 deaths. There was an increase of 1,245 cases from Friday, and seven new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 792,475 lab test have been completed, with a 2.95 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.19 percent.

Health officials reported 2,245 new positive cases in the state for the seven days ending Sunday. That’s a 46% increase from the previous week and a 30% jump from the previous record of 1,723 confirmed cases set two weeks ago.

The state has set weekly high marks in three of the past four weeks.

At least 458 people have died from the virus in West Virginia. The number of people in hospitals hit a record 254 on Sunday, according to health officials.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

