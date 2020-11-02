Trick-or-Treat 2020

Trick-or-treaters spent Saturday evening collecting candy and other treats in Syracuse, Middleport, Pomeroy, Rutland, Racine, Tuppers Plains and other places around Meigs County dressed in their costumes. Whether dressed as a princess, vampire, animal, or favorite cartoon character, the young (and young at heart) made the most of the rescheduled event. Pictured (left) are the Pickens family in Syracuse, with Andrew as the driver of the monster truck Rubble Maker, Clara was Minnie Mouse, mom Calee as Little Red Riding Hood, and dad Jordan a colonial. Pictured (right) are Brody Cook, Alexa Cook, Calli Cook and Aubree Eddy who were trick-or-treating in Racine.

Trick-or-treaters spent Saturday evening collecting candy and other treats in Syracuse, Middleport, Pomeroy, Rutland, Racine, Tuppers Plains and other places around Meigs County dressed in their costumes. Whether dressed as a princess, vampire, animal, or favorite cartoon character, the young (and young at heart) made the most of the rescheduled event. Pictured (left) are the Pickens family in Syracuse, with Andrew as the driver of the monster truck Rubble Maker, Clara was Minnie Mouse, mom Calee as Little Red Riding Hood, and dad Jordan a colonial. Pictured (right) are Brody Cook, Alexa Cook, Calli Cook and Aubree Eddy who were trick-or-treating in Racine. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.3-TOT-1.jpg Trick-or-treaters spent Saturday evening collecting candy and other treats in Syracuse, Middleport, Pomeroy, Rutland, Racine, Tuppers Plains and other places around Meigs County dressed in their costumes. Whether dressed as a princess, vampire, animal, or favorite cartoon character, the young (and young at heart) made the most of the rescheduled event. Pictured (left) are the Pickens family in Syracuse, with Andrew as the driver of the monster truck Rubble Maker, Clara was Minnie Mouse, mom Calee as Little Red Riding Hood, and dad Jordan a colonial. Pictured (right) are Brody Cook, Alexa Cook, Calli Cook and Aubree Eddy who were trick-or-treating in Racine. Courtesy photo https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.3-TOT-2.jpg Courtesy photo