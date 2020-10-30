Annual Christmas Open House to be held Monday in Pomeroy

POMEROY — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — at least in downtown Pomeroy.

The merchants in Pomeroy will host their 18th annual Christmas Open House holiday shopping event on Monday, Nov. 2, with many stores open extended hours – open from either 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event serves as the “official” start of the holiday shopping season for many, as well as a time to support local businesses, particularly in 2020.

The Fabric Shop, Clark’s Jewelry, Hartwell House, Weaving Stitches and Front Paige Outfitters are among the merchants taking part in the event with extended hours, sales, door prizes and much, much more.

“We always have a good turnout for this event and we appreciate the support of the community, especially during COVID-19, to take part in this event with us,” said Pomeroy Merchant’s Association President Kelsey Young.

While you’re in town don’t forget to stop in River Roasters or Court Grill to grab lunch, dinner, a cup of coffee or pastry to enjoy while you shop.

“We are excited to see our community on Monday as they kick off their holiday shopping,” said Clark’s Jewelry Store owner Susan Clark. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone and embracing the holiday shopping season with them.”

Clark’s will have store-wide specials, door prizes, free ring cleaning and more during the event.

Among the businesses taking part in the event is The Fabric Shop, which will also be hosting local bakers My Cookie Shoppe, which have become a favorite at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market this summer.

The Fabric Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with sales throughout the day on fabric and other items. A door prize giveaway will also take place for a gift basket valued at more than $100.

Cathy Cooper and Karen Walker explained they will have items not only for those who sew or quilt themselves, but can help with gift ideas for people who may be shopping for the quilter or sewer in their lives.

In addition, fall-themed masks will be available for purchase, which were made by The Fabric Shop’s Kathy Reed who has made more than 3,000 masks since the pandemic began.

Christmas fabrics and panels are also available at The Fabric Shop, which is celebrating 61 years of business in Pomeroy.

Locally made pottery by Carmen Schultz can also be purchased at The Fabric Shop.

“The merchants are excited to host this and to be a part of our community during this season of giving,” Clark said.

She added that customers have expressed their desire to shop locally and support local businesses while doing their Christmas shopping.

“We are seeing a resurgence in shopping small and supporting local businesses during this time of the year and we appreciate the community making us part of their holiday,” Clark said.

Social distancing, face coverings and other CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be in place during the event.

Any updates on activities planned for Monday, or for more on the open house shopping event and other upcoming events visit Pomeroy Merchant’s Association on Facebook.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Shoppers browse through Weaving Stitches during a past Christmas Open House shopping event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.31-Christmas-Shopping.jpg Shoppers browse through Weaving Stitches during a past Christmas Open House shopping event. File photo

Annual Christmas Open House to be held Monday

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.