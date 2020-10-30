New COVID-19 cases reported Friday… Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported across the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Buckeye Hills Career Center reported “at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person” in a statement on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. This is the second consecutive day with a new case at the school.

The Ohio Department of Health reported eight new cases in Gallia County on Friday, bringing the total since March to 329 cases.

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases and one probable case on Friday. This means there have been 251 total cases reported since April in Meigs County (210 confirmed and 41 probable).

The Mason County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday — bringing the total case count to 183, of which, 13 are active.

Gallia County

ODH is reporting 329 total cases, since March in Gallia County, eight more than were reported by ODH on Thursday and 21 more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Monday.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 308 cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable), with 31 active as of Monday. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 42 cases

20-29 — 54 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 34 cases

40-49 — 37 cases

50-59 — 45 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 37 cases (10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 32 cases (13 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 264 recovered cases and 31 active cases as of Monday. There are two current hospitalization and 41 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases and one probable case on Friday.

Age ranges for the 251 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 24 cases

20-29 — 32 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 26 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 40 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 28 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 29 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 203 recovered cases, a total of 23 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 183 cases on Friday, one more than Thursday. Of those, 13 are active, 164 have recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 179 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, one more than Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 176 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 23 cases

30-39 — 15 cases

40-49 — 30 cases

50-59 — 25 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Thursday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow” and “gold.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 3,845 new cases (a new record high for a 24 hour period), above the 21-day average of 2,223. There were 16 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 14), 169 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 127) and 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 23,990 cases with 451 deaths. There was an increase of 524 cases from Thursday, and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 767,500 lab test have been completed, with a 2.91 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.77 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

