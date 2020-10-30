ODOT: Gallia weekly construction update

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 35 landslide repair – A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 35, between State Route 160 and Mill Creek Road (County Road 5). Traffic is being maintained in the left lane on the eastbound side and a 15 foot width restriction is in place. Westbound traffic is not impacted. Estimated completion: Dec. 1.

SR 790 bridge replacement – A bridge replacement project is taking place on SR 790, between Martt Road (Township Road 730) and Little Perigen Road (Township Road 728). This section is closed. ODOT’s detour is SR 790 east to SR 218 north to SR 7 north to SR 141 west to SR 775 south to SR 790 east. Estimated completion: Nov. 16.

SR 588 landslide – SR 588 is closed between Chillicothe Road (County Road 500) and Oakwood Drive due to a landslide. ODOT’s detour is SR 588 to County Road 35 to SR 160 to SR 7 to SR 588. Estimated completion: Dec. 24.

Information provided by Ohio Department of Transportation.