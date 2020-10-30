Final days of Election 2020 and notes on coverage

OHIO VALLEY — Election 2020 is in it’s final days, and here is what voters in Ohio need to know about casting a ballot and getting results on Election night.

Early voting opportunities are still available for those who want to vote in-person before Election Day.

Early voting hours include 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31; 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. Early voting takes place at the Board of Elections office. In Meigs County it is at 113 East Memorial Drive. In Gallia County, the office is located inside the Gallia County Courthouse on the second floor at 18 Locust Street, Gallipolis.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for traditional in-person voting. Be sure to have a photo ID with you for either traditional or early voting.

What if you have requested an absentee ballot by mail for the Presidential Election and have not returned it yet?

The Meigs County Board of Elections advises, “If you have already requested an Absentee ballot to be mailed to you, please vote it and return it to our office no later than 7:30 p.m. on November 3rd, if you are delivering it to the office yourself. If you are mailing it, it must be postmarked no later than Monday, November 2nd. Please take it in to the post office and request that it is postmarked.”

Absentee ballots are not accepted at polling locations on Election Day.

What if you have changed your mind and want to vote in-person instead of by mail?

“If you have requested an Absentee Ballot… whether you have returned it or not… and you go to the polls on Election Day to vote, you will be required to vote a provisional ballot and it won’t be included in the results reported on Election Night…no exceptions,” stated the Meigs County Board of Elections in a Facebook post.

“You will not vote on the voting machines on Election Day if you have already requested an Absentee Ballot … Provisional ballots will actually not be counted until the Official Canvass. … However, if you simply return your Absentee ballot to our office no later than 7:30pm on Election Night, it will be counted in the first results on Election night,” added the Board of Elections.

What to expect from Election Night results?

With the possibility of higher than normal provisional ballots and outstanding absentee ballots, Election night results may not provide answers to winners in contested races or levies.

Ohio Valley Publishing’s The Daily Sentinel and Gallipolis Daily Tribune will report the results as available on Tuesday night, while also noting the number of possible votes which remain to be counted.

Due to early print deadlines, election results on Tuesday evening will appear in Thursday’s newspaper but will also be posted on mydailysentinel.com (Meigs County) and mydailytribune.com (Gallia County), as well as the respective Facebook pages for the Sentinel and Tribune throughout the evening on Tuesday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

What to expect on Election night

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.