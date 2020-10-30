Governor provides COVID-19 updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In addition to giving updates on case numbers during Thursday’s news conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID DEFENSE TEAMS

Governor DeWine called on community leaders in each county to immediately form a local COVID Defense Team consisting of county commissioners, mayors, local hospital leaders, health commissioners, business leaders, religious leaders, and other local leaders.

Each COVID Defense Team will be responsible for assessing COVID-19 spread in their communities, taking inventory of the assets in the community, and focusing on what steps are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus among their citizens.

LEARNING AID

Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities has partnered with Governor DeWine’s Children’s Initiative to provide financial support to families who may need supplemental assistance outside of what is provided by their child’s Individualized Education Programs (IEP).

Learning Aid Ohio was created to connect tutors, aides, or in-home providers who can offer distance learning support for students with disabilities on IEPs. The primary goal of Learning Aid Ohio is to provide opportunities for meaningful educational experiences for students on IEPs learning full-time on a digital platform.

Applications can be submitted at www.LearningOhio.com.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.