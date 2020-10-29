Ohio sees record number of new COVID-19 cases … Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio hit a record number of cases reported in a 24-hour period on Thursday, with 3,590 cases reported. This is the first time more than 3,000 cases have been reported, with the case count being more than 25 percent above Saturday’s previous record high mark.

“The virus is raging throughout the state, and there is no place to hide,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We must face this virus head-on with the tools that we know can beat this virus back: masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently, and good ventilation when inside.”

In West Virginia, a total of 402 cases were reported on Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.

State Rankings

Meigs and Gallia are both orange again this week, with Gallia labeled as “high incidence”

Meigs has reported 15 cases in the past two weeks which equals 65.5 cases per 100,000 population

Gallia has reported 42 cases in the past two weeks which equals 140.5 cases per 100,000 population.

A county exceeding 100 cases per 100,000 population is considered to be high incidence. All counties in Ohio are at high incidence other than Meigs, Ashtabula, Huron, Belmont and Harrison. The only “yellow” counties are Monroe and Noble.

This week there are 43 red counties (up from 38 last week) which equals around 78 percent of Ohio’s population, according to Gov. Mike DeWine during Thursday’s news conference.

In the region, Lawrence and Scioto Counties are both red, with Jackson, Vinton, Athens and Washington in orange.

On Thursday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow” and “green.”

Local cases

Buckeye Hills Career Center reported “at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Buckeye Hills Career Center” in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

The Ohio Department of Health reported five new cases in Gallia County on Thursday.

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Meigs County on Thursday, bringing the active case total to 32.

The Mason County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — bringing to total number of cases to 182 and 15 currently active cases.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH is reporting 321 total cases, since March in Gallia County, five more than were reported by ODH on Wednesday and 13 more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Monday.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 308 cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable), with 31 active as of Monday. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 42 cases

20-29 — 54 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 34 cases

40-49 — 37 cases

50-59 — 45 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 37 cases (10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 32 cases (13 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 264 recovered cases and 31 active cases as of Monday. There are two current hospitalization and 41 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Wednesday. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 32 active cases, and 246 total cases (206 confirmed, 40 probable) since April.

Thursday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 246 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 24 cases

20-29 — 30 cases

30-39 — 26 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 39 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 26 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 29 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 203 recovered cases (3 new), a total of 23 hospitalizations (1 new) and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 182 cases on Thursday, two more than Wednesday. Of those, 15 are active, 161 have recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 178 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, two more than Wednesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 176 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 23 cases

30-39 — 15 cases

40-49 — 30 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 25 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Thursday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow” and “green.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 3,590 new cases, above the 21-day average of 2,1272. There were 19 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 14), 194 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 124) and 26 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 23,644 cases with 443 deaths. There was an increase of 402 cases from Wednesday, and seven new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 757,923 lab test have been completed, with a 2.89 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.97 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

