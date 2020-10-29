‘Operation Christmas Child’ to open drop-off site

GALLIPOLIS — A local church is once again participating as a drop-off site for a program to provide Christmas gifts for children around the world.

According to a news release on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child – making sure millions of children experience the Good News and great joy of the holiday, Samaritan’s Purse is committed to its mission of reaching millions of children across the globe with hope.

“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”

The Samaritan’s Purse project will be collecting and delivering shoebox gifts – filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys – to children worldwide. This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

If churches and community groups are not yet meeting, families are encouraged to pack shoebox gifts at home. Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Then, bring them to the Gallipolis Drop-Off Location during National Collection Week Nov. 16-23. Donors will be greeted at curbside drop offs by volunteers wearing personal protective equipment.

The Gallia County Drop-Off Site is French City Baptist Church, 3554 State Route 160, Gallipolis, Ohio. Operating hours are as follows during Nov. 16-23:

Monday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 17 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. – 4 p. m.; Friday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.;Monday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The organization also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift. Through this Build a Shoebox Online tool, at samaritanspurse.org/occ, churches and groups can also set up a goal page to rally together to reach a larger goal.

The news release continued, “It’s easy—simply set a goal, invite your friends, and start packing. Whether your goal is 50 shoeboxes or 5,000, anyone can Create a Goal Page and work together with church members, friends, and family to share the hope of the Gospel with children around the world.”

Those interested in more information on Operation Christmas Child COVID-19 protocols, can visit Important COVID-19 Updates for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions. Locally, for more information please contact Sherrie Klingaman, Southern Ohio area coordinator, at 740-395-6468.

About the program:

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Through Operation Christmas Child’s network of thousands of churches around the world, God uses these simple gifts to make an eternal impact. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Information submitted on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child.

