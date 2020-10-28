Case reported at Green Elementary … Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Gallipolis City Schools is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Green Elementary School.

“We are providing you notice that a student or staff member at Green Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19,” read a statement on the Gallipolis City School District Facebook page from Supt. Craig Wright on Tuesday evening. Wright also stated the student or staff member has not been on district property since testing positive.

“We are working with the relevant Health Department for contact tracing and following procedural guidance. … We will continue to follow safety protocols for distancing and facial coverings. Unless you are advised differently, your student should report to school as normal,” read the statement.

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 29 cases now considered active in the county.

Six new cases were reported in Gallia County by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) during Wednesday’s update.

The Mason County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, which brings the total number of cases to 180, 13 of which are active.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH is reporting 316 total cases, since March in Gallia County, six more than were reported by ODH on Tuesday and eight more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Monday.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 308 cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable), with 31 active as of Monday. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 42 cases

20-29 — 54 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 34 cases

40-49 — 37 cases

50-59 — 45 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 37 cases (10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 32 cases (13 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 264 recovered cases and 31 active cases as of Monday. There are two current hospitalization and 41 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases and two additional probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Wednesday. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 29 active cases, and 240 total cases (200 confirmed, 40 probable) since April.

Wednesday’s cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Probable case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Probable case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized

Age ranges for the 233 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 24 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 30 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 25 cases (3 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 37 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 24 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 28 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 200 recovered cases, a total of 22 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level as of Oct. 22. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 180 cases on Wednesday, one more than Tuesday. Of those, 13 are active, 161 have recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 175 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 173 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 15 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 25 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Wednesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 2,607 new cases, above the 21-day average of 2,030. There were 17 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average of 14), 173 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 120) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 23,064 cases with 436 deaths. There was an increase of 358 cases from Tuesday, and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 747,304 lab test have been completed, with a 2.88 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.29 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs