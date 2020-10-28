Assistance for Ohioans impacted by COVID-19

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency, which serves Gallia and Meigs Counties, has announced there are funds available to assist households impacted by COVID-19 with rent or mortgage payments and to prevent water and sewer disconnections beginning Nov. 2.

According to a news release, Ohioans, who are at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments, water bills, or sewer payments are encouraged to contact Gallia-Meigs CAA to submit an application for assistance. Funds are available for a limited time and applicants are encouraged to reach out early.

“We are thrilled to have this resource available to help our community maintain safe and healthy homes for their families as we recover from the economic fallout from COVID-19,” said Lora Rawson, executive director, Gallia-Meigs CAA. “Though the funds are available for a short time, this new resource and our experience administering similar programs will help hundreds of households once again find stable ground.”

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the availability of funds last Friday during a joint press conference with members of the General Assembly. The funding is part of the CARES Act stimulus package and are available until Dec. 30, 2020. All households who are experiencing challenges in paying their past due payments should contact Gallia-Meigs CAA at (740) 367-7341 to learn more or complete an application.

“Though the eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control has prevented some residential evictions for non-payment of rent and mortgage, past due amounts and late fees are still accumulating,” Rawson said. “This funding will make a high impact, will keep families in their homes now, and will prevent future evictions.”

Residents outside of Gallia and Meigs Counties can find their local Community Action Agency by visiting https://oacaa.org/agency-directory/.

Information provided by Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency. Gallia-Meigs CAA provides multiple services utilizing public and private resources to improve the overall quality of life for our community.