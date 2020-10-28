Rio’s ‘Veteran of the Year Award’ announced

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College this week announced it was “honored once again to celebrate our veterans who continue to server their communities and country,” with the reveal of this year’s “Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award.”

According to a news release, Rio’s “Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award” recognizes veterans who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. This year marks the fifth year for the award. This year’s recipient is Dr. Terry A. Johnson, D.O. of Scioto County, Ohio.

Dr. Johnson retired as a Colonel and Senior Flight Surgeon, who’s last position held was Ohio State Surgeon, Army. He also served 21 years in the Ohio Army National Guard.

A celebration and award dinner scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 has been rescheduled due to the pandemic for later in the spring. The event will honor Dr. Johnson as well provide a free dinner for veterans.

Information submitted by the University of Rio Grand and Rio Grande Community College.

