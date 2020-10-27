Along the trail

The colors of fall are beginning to fade but not before putting on a show in the hills of Gallia County. Pictured at upper right, a hiker along the Gatewood Trail System at the University of Rio Grande. The trail system has a dedicated group of volunteers which works on enhancements and maintenance, allowing both hikers and mountain bikers to utilize this little known asset for those who love the great outdoors. Also pictured is an homage to ultimate outdoor enthusiast, Bigfoot. The trail system is home to the Bigfoot Fundero mountain bike race which this year was a fundraiser for veterans. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

