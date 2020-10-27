Meigs hits 200 recovered mark … Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County has now reported 200 recovered cases of COVID-19, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

While four new cases were reported in Meigs County on Tuesday, there were three additional recovered cases reported, bringing the county to 200 recovered cases of the 233 cases since April.

In numbers updated during Governor Mike DeWine’s Tuesday news conference, Meigs County had the lowest case occurrence rate in the state for the past two weeks and was one of six counties in the state not to be labeled a “high incidence” county.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 310 total cases, since March in Gallia County, two more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Monday.

Gallia Academy High School reported a confirmed case among an online student from the school on Monday evening in a statement posted to the District Facebook page from Supt. Craig Wright. The district is working with the health department regarding the case.

“Unless you are advised differently, your student should report to school as normal,” Wright stated.

The Mason County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday — bringing the total case count to 179 with 13 active cases.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 310 total cases, since March in Gallia County, two more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Monday.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 308 cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable), with 31 active as of Monday. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 42 cases

20-29 — 54 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 34 cases

40-49 — 37 cases

50-59 — 45 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 37 cases (10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 32 cases (13 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 264 recovered cases and 31 active cases as of Monday. There are two current hospitalization and 41 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Tuesday. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 22 active cases, and 233 total cases (195 confirmed, 38 probable) since April.

Tuesday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 233 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 23 cases

20-29 — 29 cases

30-39 — 22 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 36 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 24 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 27 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 200 recovered cases (3 new), a total of 22 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level as of Oct. 22. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 179 cases on Tuesday, one more than Monday. Of those, 13 are active, 160 have recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 175 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, one more than on Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 175 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 15 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 25 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Tuesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow” and “green”.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 2,509 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,973. There were 22 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average of 14), 198 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 117) and 20 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 22,706 cases with 432 deaths. There was an increase of 483 cases from Monday, and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 742,191 lab test have been completed, with a 2.87 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.47 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_covid-21.jpg

Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs