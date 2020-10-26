Limited COVID-19 assistance available for families

GALLIPOLIS — In response to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, the Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services will make assistance available to families affected by this health crisis.

According to a news release from DJFS, the purpose of this assistance will be to offset costs incurred by families who have lost employment and/or reduced hours on or after March 9, 2020 due to the company shut-down as a result of the stay-at-home order issued by the governor or otherissues related to COVID-19 that resulted in a lack of available work.

“Only phone call applications will be taken. Please call 740-578-3380 Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. No paper applications will be distributed, so do not come to/into the agency,” the release stated.

This program began on Oct. 26 and will cease at 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020 and no applications will be accepted after this time.

Please have all household members social security numbers and last 30 days of household’s gross income readily available prior to calling.

Eligible Services:

A one-time payment of $500 per TANF eligible individual in a household who have been laid off and/or lost employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or;

A one-time payment of $300 per TANF eligible individual in a household who have had a reduction in hours/pay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds are approved on a first come, first serve basis and approval is based on limited funding. Once funding is exhausted, this special program will cease. Notice of approval/denial will be sent within 30 days.

Information provided by Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services.

