A ‘Herd Homecoming’

Marshall University hosted its annual homecoming festivities on Saturday with the recognition of homecoming royalty while the Thundering Herd football team took down Florida Atlantic in a 20-9 victory. The 2020 Mr. and Miss Marshall Mel Thomas and Kristen Shomo, respectively, were recognized. Pictured are MU Cheerleaders in the age of COVID-19, cheering on The Herd while practicing social distancing. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)

Marshall University hosted its annual homecoming festivities on Saturday with the recognition of homecoming royalty while the Thundering Herd football team took down Florida Atlantic in a 20-9 victory. The 2020 Mr. and Miss Marshall Mel Thomas and Kristen Shomo, respectively, were recognized. Pictured are MU Cheerleaders in the age of COVID-19, cheering on The Herd while practicing social distancing. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.27-Cheer-1.jpg Marshall University hosted its annual homecoming festivities on Saturday with the recognition of homecoming royalty while the Thundering Herd football team took down Florida Atlantic in a 20-9 victory. The 2020 Mr. and Miss Marshall Mel Thomas and Kristen Shomo, respectively, were recognized. Pictured are MU Cheerleaders in the age of COVID-19, cheering on The Herd while practicing social distancing. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)