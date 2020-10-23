CINCINNATI — With Halloween a week away, a new horror anthology set in Gallia County, is available to readers.

Author James Howell recently announced the release of “The Midnight Train to Hell” (Amazon, Kindle Publishing), a collection of four short horror stories set in various locations throughout Gallia County.

According to a news release about the book, “The veil between the world of the living and the spirit realm is thin here, and sometimes the creatures from the other side find their way into ours. When that happens, the humans caught in between are the ones that suffer.”

The anthology contains the stories “A Murder of One,” “The Midnight Train to Hell,” “Hog Roast,” and “Lucky Coin.” Each one utilizes locations that residents of the area will immediately recognize, such as Mound Hill and the campus at The University of Rio Grande.

Though Howell currently lives in Cincinnati, he spent most of his childhood in Gallia County.

“My parents moved all the time, so I have lived in almost every corner of the county,” he said. “I was a student at Washington and Hannan Trace elementaries. I attended River Valley High School for three years and graduated at Gallia Academy in 1997. My grandparents lived in Vinton. There isn’t a spot here in which I don’t have some sort of connection.”

Howell moved away in 2003, but says much of his heart remains inside the Old French City and its neighboring towns.

“People ask, ‘Why set a book in Gallia County?’ The truth is, Gallia is ripe for storytelling. The area is rich with its own culture and history, and its citizens make fascinating characters,” he said. “I plan to spin tales about my home for many years to come.”

Howell hopes to revisit Gallia County for a book signing once the COVID restrictions are lifted.

“The Midnight Train to Hell” is available for purchase in paperback and ebook on Amazon. Signed copies can be bought by contacting the author on his Facebook page (facebook.com/jchauthor).

Information submitted and provided by James Howell.

Author James Howell of Cincinnati and formerly of Gallia County, pictured, has released a horror anthology which utilizes familiar locations throughout the county. (Jennifer Howell | Courtesy)