Gallipolis company announces investment to meet demand

GALLIPOLIS — Patricia Rawlinson Designs LLC of Gallipolis, a manufacturer of stencils and other craft supplies and products, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Gallia County Economic Development, this week announced plans to invest $330,000 to meet growing product demand.

According to a news release, the investment will allow the company to purchase machinery and equipment to increase manufacturing efficiencies and to address building upgrades. The female-owned business currently manufactures over 5,000 proprietary products and employs 14 full-time workers. The company’s products are sold online and at its retail locations.

Rawlinson, a self-taught decorative painter, started sharing her knowledge and favorite tools for painting and stenciling with fellow artists in 1999. Her business quickly evolved into the online business StudioR12.com and her website serves as a one-stop shopping experience offering thousands of stencils, surfaces and DIY tools throughout the country and around the world. Two years ago, she launched BoardRoom46 retail boutique and painting workshop in Gallipolis and recently added BoardRoom46.com, offering personalized laser-engraved gifts.

“We’ve experienced significant growth over the past four years and this investment will allow us to hire four new employees, purchase new laser equipment and to upgrade the building where we operate,” Rawlinson said.

“We’ve always been a customer-centric company and that, plus a commitment to provide quality products, education, and personalized customer service, have all played a big role in the growth we are experiencing,” she said. “It’s exciting to be making improvements that will impact our community and bring new jobs to our town!”

OhioSE and JobsOhio worked with Gallia County and Rawlinson Designs on the project, which is receiving a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant.

“Patricia Rawlinson Designs is an e-commerce powerhouse and we are glad to have partnered with the company on its expansion,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant was a tremendous tool to leverage additional investment that will fuel new efficiencies and growth for the company.”

Melissa Clark, the Gallia County Administrator who worked on this project as the director of Economic Development, attributes much of Patricia Rawlinson Designs LLC success to hard work and dedication.

“Patricia and her creativity have allowed her company to grow and expand over the last four years and be a one-stop shop for stencils, craft supplies and other products. This investment and job creation are great for Gallia County and our economy,” Clark said.

Information provided by JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Gallia County Economic Development.

