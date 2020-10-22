Stolen four-wheeler recovered

MEIGS COUNTY — A four-wheeler alleged to have been stolen in Vinton County was recovered in Meigs County on Tuesday.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported in a news release, that on Thursday, deputies with his office received a tip regarding the location of a possible stolen four-wheeler on the west end of Meigs County in the Dexter area.

Deputy Hill, Deputy Campbell, and Sgt. Stewart responded to the area of McCumber Road in Dexter and made contact with one of the subjects that resides on the property.

According to a news release, “After speaking with the individual, it was confirmed that the male residing at the property had recently traded for the four-wheeler from Anthony “Red” Davis.”

The four-wheeler was confirmed as stolen out of Vinton County and was towed from the scene. This case is pending review from the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges.

“We believe Anthony Davis to be the one responsible for stealing several motor vehicles from not only Meigs County, but surrounding counties as well. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin’s office done an excellent job in taking Mr. Davis into custody on October 21st in Gallia County. We are now trying to put this puzzle together and recover the property he has stolen,” stated Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood in the news release.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.