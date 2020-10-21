Mason Co. Schools reports two COVID-19 cases

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County Schools reported its first cases of COVID-19 since in-person learning resumed last month.

Supt. Jack Cullen told the Point Pleasant Register, two cases of the virus have been reported in the school system. Though he did not specify if the cases were students or staff due to privacy regulations, he said one case was associated with Beale Elementary and the other with Ashton Elementary.

Cullen said he was notified about the case at Beale on Thursday and the Ashton case on Monday. Contract tracing was done by the Mason County Health Department along with school nurses.

“The individuals that tested positive are quarantined along with contacts that were identified by the health department,” Cullen said in a statement to the Register. “We followed the procedures and guidelines put in place by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in responding to suspected COVID-19 cases.”

Also, Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District announced “at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Buckeye Hills Career Adult Center” on Wednesday in a statement on the career center Facebook page.

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Mason County on Wednesday, with three new cases in Gallia County.

The Meigs County Health Department reported no changes to COVID-19 cases in the county.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a total of 282 cases since March, on Wednesday afternoon, three more than on Tuesday, and 15 more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Friday.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 267 cases (259 confirmed, 8 probable), with 37 active as of Friday.

0-19 — 38 cases

20-29 — 43 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 33 cases

40-49 — 36 cases

50-59 — 39 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 25 cases (7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 28 cases (11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 219 recovered cases and 37 active cases as of Friday. There is one current hospitalization and 36 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported no changes to COVID-19 data in the county on Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 216 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 28 cases

30-39 — 20 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 29 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 26 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 24 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 191 recovered cases, a total of 20 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is one of eight Yellow level-1 advisory counties on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System as of the Oct. 15 update. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 171 cases (since March) on Wednesday, an increase of one since Tuesday. Of these, 15 are considered active. There have been 150 recovered cases, six deaths and one individual remains hospitalized, according to the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 167 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, one more than on Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 164 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 16 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 23 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases

70+ — 44 cases (5 deaths)

On Tuesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow,” “green” and “gold.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 2,366 new cases (highest for a single day to date), above the 21-day average of 1,620. There were 66 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 16), 135 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 96) and 35 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 20,734 cases with 413 deaths. There was an increase of 215 cases from Tuesday, and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 695,527 lab test have been completed, with a 2.84 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.36 percent.

Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_covid-15.jpg