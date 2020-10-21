Blue Devils go pink… Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness

The Gallia Academy Blue Devils recently showed its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by dressing in pink uniforms during Saturday’s 46-8 victory over visiting Vinton County in a Division IV, Region 15 second round playoff contest at Memorial Field in Gallia County. GAHS will be headed to Byesville on Saturday to face fourth seeded Meadowbrook in a Region 15 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Ohio Valley Publishing’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness special edition, full of stories of survival, and helpful hints for staying healthy, will be available on Friday. (Bryan Walters | OVP)

