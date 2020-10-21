Posted on by

Blue Devils go pink… Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness


Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness

The Gallia Academy Blue Devils recently showed its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by dressing in pink uniforms during Saturday’s 46-8 victory over visiting Vinton County in a Division IV, Region 15 second round playoff contest at Memorial Field in Gallia County. GAHS will be headed to Byesville on Saturday to face fourth seeded Meadowbrook in a Region 15 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Ohio Valley Publishing’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness special edition, full of stories of survival, and helpful hints for staying healthy, will be available on Friday. (Bryan Walters | OVP)

The Gallia Academy Blue Devils recently showed its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by dressing in pink uniforms during Saturday’s 46-8 victory over visiting Vinton County in a Division IV, Region 15 second round playoff contest at Memorial Field in Gallia County. GAHS will be headed to Byesville on Saturday to face fourth seeded Meadowbrook in a Region 15 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Ohio Valley Publishing’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness special edition, full of stories of survival, and helpful hints for staying healthy, will be available on Friday. (Bryan Walters | OVP)


The Gallia Academy Blue Devils recently showed its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by dressing in pink uniforms during Saturday’s 46-8 victory over visiting Vinton County in a Division IV, Region 15 second round playoff contest at Memorial Field in Gallia County. GAHS will be headed to Byesville on Saturday to face fourth seeded Meadowbrook in a Region 15 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Ohio Valley Publishing’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness special edition, full of stories of survival, and helpful hints for staying healthy, will be available on Friday. (Bryan Walters | OVP)

The Gallia Academy Blue Devils recently showed its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by dressing in pink uniforms during Saturday’s 46-8 victory over visiting Vinton County in a Division IV, Region 15 second round playoff contest at Memorial Field in Gallia County. GAHS will be headed to Byesville on Saturday to face fourth seeded Meadowbrook in a Region 15 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Ohio Valley Publishing’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness special edition, full of stories of survival, and helpful hints for staying healthy, will be available on Friday. (Bryan Walters | OVP)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.22-Football.jpgThe Gallia Academy Blue Devils recently showed its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by dressing in pink uniforms during Saturday’s 46-8 victory over visiting Vinton County in a Division IV, Region 15 second round playoff contest at Memorial Field in Gallia County. GAHS will be headed to Byesville on Saturday to face fourth seeded Meadowbrook in a Region 15 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Ohio Valley Publishing’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness special edition, full of stories of survival, and helpful hints for staying healthy, will be available on Friday. (Bryan Walters | OVP)
Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness