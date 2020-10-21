RVHS to honor veterans with ‘healing field’

BIDWELL — Students at River Valley High School are working around the current pandemic to continue a tradition of honoring local veterans, safely, with its “healing field” which will be filled with American Flags, as well as some patriotic wreaths.

According to a news release from the school, RVHS’ American History and AP Government students would like to welcome all veterans and the community to the inaugural “Remembering Our Veterans Healing Field.”

“This event will be to honor all veterans and will be dedicated to our Vietnam war veterans who perished from Ohio and even more specifically those who lost their life from Gallia County,” the release stated.

The display will include 2,997 flags representing the number of Ohio veterans who perished and also 12 wreaths for Gallia County’s fallen heroes. The event will be located in front of River Valley High School, Nov. 10-12 and will be illuminated at night.

“We would like to welcome visitors to drive past the field between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. We ask that those observing remain in their vehicle and drive by to observe the healing field,” the release said. “We would like to thank Dr. Denise Shockley and the S.T.E.P.S. program for providing our flags, Chad Wallace our resource officer for securing our lighting, Angie Petrie and our Art Club for our wreaths, Jeremy Peck’s help with posters and Bill Holcomb and Matthew Huck’s VoAg Department for their help with set up.”

