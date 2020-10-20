New COVID-19 cases reported around region

OHIO VALLEY — Additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia, Meigs and Mason Counties on Tuesday, as Ohio marked a high point in hospitalizations during the pandemic.

According to information provided during Governor Mike DeWine’s daily news conference on Tuesday, there are currently 1,221 individuals hospitalized. This includes 322 in the ICU, with 161 on ventilators.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 279 cases since March, on Tuesday afternoon, five more than on Monday, and 12 more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Friday.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 267 cases (259 confirmed, 8 probable), with 37 active as of Friday.

0-19 — 38 cases

20-29 — 43 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 33 cases

40-49 — 36 cases

50-59 — 39 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 25 cases (7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 28 cases (11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 219 recovered cases and 37 active cases as of Friday. There is one current hospitalization and 36 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County during Tuesday’s update. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 14 active cases, and 216 total cases (181 confirmed, 35 probable) since April.

Tuesday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 216 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 28 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 20 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 29 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 26 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 24 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 191 recovered cases (4 new), a total of 20 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is one of eight Yellow level-1 advisory counties on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System as of the Oct. 15 update. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 170 cases (since March) on Tuesday, an increase of one since Monday. Of these, 14 are considered active. There have been 150 recovered cases, six deaths and one individual remains hospitalized, according to the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 166 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, nine more than on Friday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 164 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 16 cases (2 new cases)

40-49 — 28 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 23 cases (1 new case; 1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases (1 new case)

70+ — 44 cases (5 deaths)

On Monday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow,” “green” and “gold.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 2,015 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,559. There were 8 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 14), 216 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 94) and 36 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 20,519 cases with 408 deaths. There was an increase of 226 cases from Monday, and nine new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 690,803 lab test have been completed, with a 2.84 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.01 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

