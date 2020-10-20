Stolen tow truck recovered

LANGSVILLE — A joint operation by the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the recovery of a stolen tow truck on Sunday.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 18, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office while working a joint operation with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 31720 Molehan Road in Langsville, Ohio.

The investigation was initiated by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office which lead them to Meigs County in search of a stolen tow truck from Clark’s Towing in Wellston, Ohio. Probable cause for a search warrant was obtained by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the warrant was obtained by deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was executed by the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A search of the property revealed the stolen tow truck from Wellston, Ohio.

The vehicle was towed back to Wellston, Ohio, where the vehicle will be processed for DNA. One male was detained at the scene during the search and was later released after determining that he was not involved. Charges in this case are pending further investigation.

“I’m thankful for the hard work and dedication put into this case by deputies of Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin’s Office and deputies with my office” stated Sheriff Keith Wood. “Most of our deputies know one another and work very well together. It is these relationships developed by our deputies with one another that makes these kinds of cases come together flawlessly. A county line may divide us, but it won’t keep us from getting the job done, together”.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

A tow truck was recovered on Sunday near Langsville. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.21-Recovered-Wrecker-10-18-20.jpg A tow truck was recovered on Sunday near Langsville. Courtesy photo