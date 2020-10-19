Gallia, Mason, Meigs report new cases

OHIO VALLEY — Numerous new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs, Mason and Gallia Counties on Monday.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday in Meigs County, bringing the total to 15 active cases in the county.

Seven of the new cases in Meigs County were age 60 or older. Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis stated the cases are “not associated with an outbreak” but that some of the individuals are household contacts and/or family members of one of the other cases.

The Mason County Health Department also reported an additional eight cases on Monday, with 15 cases now considered active in the county.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven more cases than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 274 cases since March, on Monday afternoon, seven more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Friday.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 267 cases (259 confirmed, 8 probable), with 37 active as of Friday.

0-19 — 38 cases

20-29 — 43 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 33 cases

40-49 — 36 cases

50-59 — 39 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 25 cases (7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 28 cases (11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 219 recovered cases (40 more than the previous report on Oct. 6) and 37 active cases as of Friday. There is one current hospitalization and 36 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven additional confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 in Meigs County during a Monday update. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 15 active cases, and 213 total cases (178 Confirmed, 35 Probable) since April.

The new cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, male in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

8. Probable case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 213 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 27 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 20 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 29 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 26 cases (4 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 24 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 24 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 187 recovered cases, a total of 20 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is one of eight Yellow level-1 advisory counties on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System as of the Oct. 15 update. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 169 cases on Monday, an increase of eight since Friday. Of these, 15 are considered active. There have been 148 recovered cases, six deaths and one individual remains hospitalized, according to the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 166 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, nine more than on Friday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 164 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 16 cases (2 new cases)

40-49 — 28 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 23 cases (1 new case; 1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases (1 new case)

70+ — 44 cases (5 deaths)

On Monday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow” and “orange.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 1,837 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,515. There were 8 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 16), 111 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 89) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 20,293 cases with 399 deaths. There was an increase of 713 cases from Friday, and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 687,025 lab test have been completed, with a 2.83 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.21 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

